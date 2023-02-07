Why Zamfara, Kogi, And Kaduna Govt Sued FG Over New Naira Redesign Policy – Balami

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A member of the Presidential Campaign Council of the Labour Party, Isaac Balami, has urged Nigerians to be patient with the federal government over the implementation of the Naira Redesign Policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Isaac Balami disclosed that the reason why the government of Kaduna, Zamfara, and Kogi State went to court to stop the federal government from fully implementing the new naira redesign policy is because the governments of these three states are scared of the implications of the implementation of the naira redesign policy.

Isaac Balami explained that before the emergence of president Muhammadu Buhari as the leader of Nigeria, some of the governors in the some parts of the country could not even win an election as a councilor, but Buhari’s victory propelled them to become governors in their states.

Isaac Balami stated that now that Buhari is leaving with his traditional 10 to 15 million votes and he introduced the naira redesign policy which is geared towards ensuring that vote buying is prohibited ahead of the election, these governors are scared of what the outcome of the coming election will be and for that reason, they decided to go to court to stop the full implementation of the naira redesign policy.

