Why You Should Not Vote For Atiku – Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for president, Bola Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to vote against Atiku Abubakar in the next election on February 25. Mr Tinubu addressed on Tuesday at an APC presidential campaign event in Awka, Anambra State, southeast Nigeria. He criticized Mr Atiku, the PDP candidate, and his party, charging them with misleading Nigerians. “Unlike PDP, who overlooked your rail line, we remember it. They tell lies. What’s going through Atiku’s mind as he says “Wallahi talahi” and uses the term is “na lie I lie.” Simply respond with “na lie I lie” whenever you hear him utter “Walahi talahi,” he advised.

For 16 years, the PDP claimed to support industrialization but instead sold off our assets under the guise of privatization. Privatization for their financial gain According to the former governor, they privatized the industry to line their wallets. “Atiku stated he is the candidate of the north,” Mr Tinubu continued. Not a dog whistle, is that? Isn’t that a rift between us? The Anambra people shared my life in Lagos in good health, wealth, and happiness. I started paying WAEC tuition, and I didn’t care if you were Christian, Igbo, or anything else; I paid for everyone, he alleged.

