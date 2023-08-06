NEWS

Why You Should Consume Yam If You Have Diabetes

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 332 1 minute read

Despite the name, both sweet potatoes and yams have amounts of sugar that are tolerable for people with diabetes. One cup of sweet potato has 6 grams of sugar, and 1 cup of yams has 0.5 grams of sugar, per the USDA.

According to Healthline”, Yam is a root vegetable that mainly grows in tropical and sub-tropical regions and is grown as a cash crop for its popularity and demand. It is not quite known in many places but is native to and a commonly eaten vegetable in South and Southeast Asia and Africa. Let us read more about whether is yam good for diabetes in this article. Below is why you should eat Yam if you have diabetes.

May Improve Brain Function

Although more surveys are needed to better understand the positive impacts of yams on brain function, the researches conducted on mice have shown promising results. Yams are rich in diosgenin, a unique compound that promotes neuron growth and improves brain function. This compound is also known for enhancing memory and learning abilities.

Eases Menopause Signs

During menopause, the blood levels of estrogen hormones (Estradiol and Estrogen) drastically reduce. It is believed that improving the levels of Estradiol and Estrone can help reduce menopause signs. If you want to mitigate menopause indications, comprising yam in your daily diet can assist.

Tonybestie (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 332 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Bayelsa 2023: Poll predicts Gov. Diri’s victory

44 seconds ago

Today’s Headlines: I Gave Up On Nigerian Elections After June 12 Annulment-Pete Edochie, Tribunal: Adebayo advises Obi, Atiku to prepare for 2027

7 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Maryam Breaks Silence After Withdrawal Of Nomination; Police arrest photographer with human part in Ondo

18 mins ago

The Battles Of Life Don’t Always Come Because You Are In Error, They Are Just Meant To Be -Iginla

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button