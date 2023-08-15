Why You Should Avoid Removing Your Earwax Everyday

According to Healthline, regularly removing earwax every day might not be the best practice for maintaining ear health. While it’s important to maintain proper hygiene, the ear canal is a delicate and self-regulating part of the body that generally doesn’t require daily cleaning.

Earwax, also known as cerumen, serves several essential functions. One of its primary roles is to protect the ear canal from dust, debris, and foreign particles that could potentially cause harm.

It acts as a natural barrier, preventing these particles from reaching the eardrum and causing irritation or infection. By removing earwax daily, you could disrupt this protective mechanism and increase the risk of introducing unwanted substances into the ear canal.

Moreover, earwax has a self-cleaning mechanism. As the earwax is produced, it gradually migrates from the deeper parts of the ear canal toward the opening. Jaw movements, such as talking and chewing, aid in this migration process.

When you remove earwax prematurely, you interfere with this natural movement and might push the wax deeper into the ear canal. This can lead to blockages, discomfort, and even impaired hearing.

Over-cleaning the ears with cotton swabs or other objects can also lead to more harm than good. Inserting objects into the ear canal, especially if done improperly, can cause injury, push earwax further into the ear, and even damage the sensitive skin lining the canal.

In some cases, it might even perforate the eardrum, causing pain and potential hearing loss. It’s essential to recognize the difference between impacted earwax and the normal accumulation of cerumen.

Impacted earwax occurs when wax builds up and becomes hard, causing symptoms like hearing loss, earache, tinnitus, and dizziness. If you suspect you have impacted earwax, it’s advisable to consult a healthcare professional who can safely remove it using appropriate techniques.

It’s generally recommended to let the ear’s self-cleaning process take its course and only intervene when there are clear signs of impacted earwax or discomfort.

If you have concerns about your ear’s health, it’s always best to seek guidance from a medical professional who can provide personalized advice based on your specific situation.

