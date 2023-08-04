Why You May Experience Constant Headache Behind the Eyes

Have you ever experienced constant headache behind the eyes and probably wondered what could be responsible? Headache behind the eyes can be so annoying because they often hinder the free movement of the eye balls in people and it can even reduce your productivity after sometime.

In this article in line with a publication on WebMD, we are going to have a look at some of the causes of constant headache behind the eyes. Keep on reading and explore new knowledge.

1. Eye strain – if you are the type of person who often overworks the eyes by staring at screens for extended period of time, then that could be the reason for the constant headache behind the eyes you experience. This is one cause of the issue and if you reduce your screen time, there will certainly be improvement.

2. Tension Headaches – this is the most common cause or type of headache that causes dull pain on both sides of your head or across the front of your head behind the eyes. A person having tension headache may also have aching shoulders and neck but the good thing is that, tension headaches last for a few minutes to few hours. They are not serious.

3. Lack of sleep – if you are the type of person who often stays up late either for work or having fun, you may also experience headache behind your eyes more often. Reason being that, lack of sleep disorganizes the body and puts you at higher risk of eye headaches. The only way to stop the headache is by getting enough sleep as it is unadvisable to take pain killers or pain relief drugs when the headaches are caused by lack of sleep.

