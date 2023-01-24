Why Yorubas should have supported Osinbajo instead of – Tinubu Naja’atu Muhammad reveals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu’s former director of the Civil Society, Naja’atu Muhammad, who resigned on January 19, questioned Yorubas about their preference for Tinubu over Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during the party’s presidential primaries.

The former APC leader declared in a shocking interview that Tinubu was no longer morally capable of serving as president and that she could no longer support the deception. Muhammad, who also serves as a national commissioner for the Police Service Commission (PSC), claimed that party politics are not as important to her as her desire for a better Nigeria.

When asked why her old party’s vice presidential candidate was the greatest, she responded, “But when Nigeria has become the personal property of some privileged. I vouch that if you had offered me Osinbajo, I would have risked my life for him because he is a better guy, open, proactive, keeps his eye on the ball, and views Nigeria as a whole.

If the Yorubas were sincere, why not give it to Osinbajo, a pastor? You are now engaging in Muslim-Muslim conflict, and the holy prophet said that a just atheist is preferable to an unjust Muslim. Muhammad said, “The few months that he was given to act, he changed things, so why should I be sentimental? If the Yorubas were serious.”

Then Muhammad questioned Tinubu’s religiosity. “So, why am I interested in Muslim-Muslim relations? But how Islamic are they if they are also busy deceiving people in addition to energizing the political system? What kind of absurdity is it when someone who cannot even read the Fatiha calls themselves a Muslim and cannot pray without it, which means he has never prayed? I don’t care about a Muslim-Muslim ticket, she added, but because Nigeria is a country of ignorance, where knowledge was purposefully taken away from the populace, particularly in the north, it was like driving lambs to the slaughterhouse.

Elzehara (

)