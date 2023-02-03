“Why Would You Release The New Naira Notes When You Know That You Are Not Ready” – Iyabo Ojo laments

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo in a video shared on her Instagram page has questioned the CBN governor’s release of the New naira notes without proper arrangements to take away the old ones.

She talked about how frustrating it is not to be able to hold cash when there is money in the account. She called out the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, and said, “Why would you release the new naira notes when you know that you are not ready”. She believed proper arrangements and statistics should have been carried out before deciding to change the country’s currency.

Nigerians are frustrated with the situation. Iyabo Ojo is one of the celebrities who is greatly affected by the situation. She said that people are now paying four thousand naira to get twenty thousand naira. She said some people are even paying more to get the same amount.

However, the president of Nigeria, General Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that they are working hard to resolve the issue and make enough cash available for the masses.

