Why Would Miscreants Say Sit-At-Home And People Obeys Them, It Seems We Do Not Have Govt – Prof Charles Nwakeaku

The Secretary of the Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, Professor Charles Nwakeaku, has urged the federal government to come to the aid of the people of the South-East who has been suffering as a result of insecurity.

Professor Charles Nwakeaku wondered why miscreants will declare sit-at-home in the South-East and people will obey them. Professor Charles Nwakeaku also wondered if there is no government anymore.

Professor Charles Nwakeaku stated that he is calling out the federal government because he knows that although the state governments can do something about the insecurity, it still has some limitations.

Professor Charles Nwakeaku revealed that the bad security in the South-East has even made some Igbo people to start burying the dead outside the South-East due to increase in insecurity in the geo-political zone.

According to Professor Charles Nwakeaku, the federal government has more role to play because it controls the mainstream security agencies and it also has huge duties and powers under the exclusive list.

Watch From The 3:35 Minute Of The Video Below:



