Why would Kano state Gov Ganduje who was caught on tape Trousering Dollars in bundles be complaining

Professor Chidi Odinkalu, a well-known attorney and human rights activist, has responded to the joint lawsuit filed by the governors of 10 States against the naira exchange deadline.

Recall that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje was one of the governors who sued the federal government and the Central Bank of Nigeria over the naira swap.

In an exclusive interview with Channels Television, Professor Chidi questioned Ganduje’s attitude toward the development.

He claims that politicians who oppose policies are merely looking out for their interests.

“Why is the governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, whining about the naira shortage when he was caught on camera trousering dollars in bundles? The truth is that the public interest is not what these politicians, who are yelling and screaming about this, have in mind. Nigerians are going through hardships, but they are also willing to put up with it if that is what it takes to make sure that the winner of the election on the 25th of this month gets fairly elected president. Let it be fair and credible, whether it is Tinubu, Atiku, or Mr Peter Obi “he stated.

What’s your opinion on this?

