Why women experience high urge for sēx during ovulation

If you are a woman, you will concur with me that the ovulation phase of the month is challenging for all women. The reason for this is that it often accompanies a strong desire to have a sexual relationship, which can occasionally make females who are not particularly educated feel unclean for experiencing certain emotions during this time.

So, in this post according to a Healthline article, I will examine why women have such a strong need for intimacy during ovulation. The information in this post will enlighten you if you are a lady who has long been curious about why this keeps happening to you. Continue reading to discover new information.

First, when does ovulation take place? Women are thought to be most fertile during this stage, which follows menstruation. The majority of couples who are trying to conceive are recommended to have sexual relations frequently, if not throughout this time.

Why Do Women Feel A Higher Urge During This Period?

Hormones acting on the body at this time are the main cause of how you feel. The main hormones that cause a woman going through this period to have a stronger than-usual drive for copulation are oestrogen and testosterone.

Because these two hormones are at their peak levels at this time, a strong need for copulation results. The impulse to get pregnant increases when a woman is most likely to become pregnant because the body was designed to reproduce.

You don’t need to worry or feel horrible about yourself because you are a woman. The biological process that eventually results in the birth of a younger human is a natural element of life.

