“Why Will The Late Alaafin’s Wife Choose To Be With Portable Of All People?” – Daddy Freeze Asks

In a live broadcast made many hours ago by Daddy Freeze, he questioned why the wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo will prefer to be in a relationship with singer Portable after the king’s death.

Daddy Freeze asked, “why will the late Alaafin’s wife choose to be with portable of all people? This has clearly shown to me that women will always be who they are (women).” He added, “the Queen should not have chosen portable because this is someone who I know will not be able to keep the queen’s secrets.”

Lastly, Daddy Freeze said, “I was wondering when Portable said it on a show hosted by Comedian Nedu that the late king’s wife has always been his fan. When I asked, someone was telling me portable is also a king on his own lane.”

What are your thoughts about this?

To watch the full video, CLICK Here (watch from 11th minute).

Musingreports (

)