Why Will I Tell People To Stone Us If We Don’t Perform?- Fashola

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Babajide Raji Fashola, a former governor of Lagos state, has addressed the claims that he warned the APC should be stoned if the party fails to perform.

On Monday, the current minister of housing and works denied ever making such a claim during an interview with Channels Television. His insistence that he is not a violent guy and that he would never have made such a comment

An internet video of him posed a challenge: if the presenter named the date, the setting, and the occasion, maybe he might spill the beans on everything he said.

Here is a transcription of some of the things he said:

In his opinion “As a public servant, I find myself in agreement with the general public on occasion. As you sit here, I find it implausible that you can recall every word of every interview you’ve ever had. So don’t expect the impossible from me, but when you give the date, contest, and event, I will tell you what I said. However, I am aware of who I am and how I speak, and I know that I am not a violent person who uses such words or says things like stone. To me, stones represent aggression and so are not part of my lexicon.”

Here’s the video clip you’ve been waiting for, so please click on the link below to watch it.

I never said the APC government would solve the power issue in six months, says Housing and Works Minister Babatunde Fashola. #CTVTweets#The2023Verdict pic.twitter.com/FqJUJXPbEn — Channels Television (@channelstv) February 6, 2023

writer11 (

)