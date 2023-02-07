NEWS

Why Will I Tell People To Stone Us If We Don’t Perform?- Fashola

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 328 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Babajide Raji Fashola, a former governor of Lagos state, has addressed the claims that he warned the APC should be stoned if the party fails to perform.

On Monday, the current minister of housing and works denied ever making such a claim during an interview with Channels Television. His insistence that he is not a violent guy and that he would never have made such a comment

An internet video of him posed a challenge: if the presenter named the date, the setting, and the occasion, maybe he might spill the beans on everything he said.

Here is a transcription of some of the things he said:

In his opinion “As a public servant, I find myself in agreement with the general public on occasion. As you sit here, I find it implausible that you can recall every word of every interview you’ve ever had. So don’t expect the impossible from me, but when you give the date, contest, and event, I will tell you what I said. However, I am aware of who I am and how I speak, and I know that I am not a violent person who uses such words or says things like stone. To me, stones represent aggression and so are not part of my lexicon.”

Here’s the video clip you’ve been waiting for, so please click on the link below to watch it.

writer11 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 328 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

How Obasanjo Said He Was Shaken By What El-Rufai Did To His Half-Brother In The Airforce – Naja’atu Mohammed

3 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:Only Mentally-Challenged People Will Vote APC -Ayu, Atsu Rescued Alive But Injured

6 mins ago

2023: Yoruba Elders Endorse Tinubu For Presidency

12 mins ago

PHOTOS: Buhari, Tinubu & APC Leaders Visit Emir Of Kastina

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button