Why Will APC Say The Bullion Van Drivers Sighted At Tinubu’s House Took Ogogoro?—Charles Aniagwu

According to Punch News reports, it was reported that the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council Spokesman, Charles Aniagwu, has reacted to the “bullion van” comment credited to the Lagos State Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Ayodele Adewale.

Charles Aniagwu

Recall that Punch News had earlier reported that Ayodele Adewale had initially claimed that the Bullion Vans sighted in Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s residence in 2019 missed their way.

However, while reacting to his comment, PDP Council Spokesman Charles Aniagwu said that “These people are liars.”

“I don’t know when bullion van forgot the location of a bank, because bullion van is supposed to move within the Central Bank of Nigeria and other commercial banks.”

“Even Tinubu didn’t deny that some bullion vans came to his house.” “So why will APC say the Bullion Vans drivers sighted at Tinubu’s house took Ogogoro (local gin)?” He said

Screenshot From Punch News

What do you have to say about this report?

Content created and supplied by: Sagacious102 (via 50minds

News )

#APC #Bullion #Van #Drivers #Sighted #Tinubus #House #OgogoroCharles #AniagwuWhy Will APC Say The Bullion Van Drivers Sighted At Tinubu’s House Took Ogogoro?—Charles Aniagwu Publish on 2023-01-29 06:31:15