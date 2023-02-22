Why Wike’s Camp Has No Moral Right To Question Amaechi’s Alleged Move To Work For Atiku – Opunabo Inko-Tariah

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the race for the presidency reaches its peak ahead of the general elections scheduled to take place on Saturday, renowned political analyst, and communications expert, Opunabo Inko-Tariah has lampooned the camp of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike over the alarm it raised concerning the former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

According to reports currently making the rounds in the nation’s media space, the Director of Publicity and Communications in the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council, Ogbonnaya Nwoke, alleged that Amaechi is a key member of the cabal pushing the fuel and naira scarcity as part of a concerted effort to ensure Atiku Abubakar emerges victorious in the upcoming elections.

Reacting to the development during an interview on PLUS TV’s ‘Plus Politics’ program a few hours ago, Opunabo, who is a former Commissioner for Information under the Wike administration, insisted that the Rivers governor had no moral ground for questioning Amaechi’s decision to work for Atiku at the polls. The renowned political analyst went on to allege that despite being a PDP chieftain, Wike has threatened to remove any Local Government Chairman who does not deliver victory for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in their respective council areas.

“I don’t know why the PDP in Rivers State will come up which such an allegation and would want to contemporize it. He does not have the moral right to question it. Because Wike is the one who, being the governor of Rivers State, is working openly and overtly with Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In fact, he has instructed his Local Council Chairmen to ensure that they deliver their local governments for Tinubu. He even threatened that should any fail to do so, such a chairman will be removed from office.

So, I don’t see any rationale behind the PDP’s publication. Maybe it’s an effort to get Nigerians into casting aspersions as Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi but I don’t think that will happen.”

You can watch Opunabo Inko-Tariah’s remarks on PLUS TV below:

SOURCE: YouTube.

FranklySpeaking123 (

)