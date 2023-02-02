This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why Wike withdrew stadium approval – PDP PCC

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, is allegedly striving to make Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, the front-runner in the February 25, 2023 poll, according to the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council.

This was stated by Dr. Abiye Sekibo, Director General of the PDP PCC in the state, in a letter to Governor Wike dated February 1, 2023. Our correspondent was able to obtain a copy of the letter on Thursday morning.

RE: Withdrawal of usage of Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for our Presidential Campaign Rally is how the letter is addressed.

Dr. Sekibo, a former transport minister, was responding to the PCC’s decision to revoke permission to use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for its upcoming presidential campaign on February 11, 2023.

He said that the governor had already instructed his cabinet colleagues, local government chairmen, personal assistants, and party executives at all levels throughout the state to back Tinubu in the race.

The letter states, “Your letter with reference number MOS/C/409/S49/T/17 dated January 31, 2023 and addressed to His Excellency, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council who has minuted the said letter to us for our answer has caught our attention.

“You claimed that reliable information made available to the Rivers State government and recent events now demonstrate that our presidential campaign organisation is working in coordination and cohort with an APC faction in River State led by Tonye Patrick Cole, and that our campaign organisation intends to host and share the campaign’s approved facility with the aforementioned faction of the APC.

“We would like to respond as follows: We fully reject your claim as being twisted and obviously wrong, and we think that our highly regarded security services cannot provide you with such inaccurate and unsupported lies.

“That there is absolutely no connection between the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and the APC in Rivers State.

“That you or anyone else thinking that the PDP and APC could co-host an event in the same location is awful and highly ridiculous.

“We think that Your Excellency’s awareness of our tremendous mobilisation and the complete acceptance of Waziri Atiku Abubakar as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by the people of River States is the only factor contributing to this cancellation.

But even though you haven’t had the guts to tell the people of Rivers State, we are rather aware that Your Excellency has ordered all Local Government Council Chairman, Special Advisers, Commissioners, Party Executives at the state, local government, and ward levels, as well as all other appointees, to work for the APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tunibu.

“Your public comments, hints, and behaviour have demonstrated that you are determined to obstruct and, if at all possible, impede the election of the PDP’s Atiku Abubakar, GCON, Waziri Adamawa, as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Finally, your participation in the ‘G5’ is the pinnacle of anti-party activities.

The fact that you are now accusing us of socialising with the APC group in River State is therefore unexpected.

Aminu Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto State and director general of the PDP PCC, as well as Senator Iyocha Ayu, the party’s national chairman, candidate Atiku Abubakar, and Ifeanyi Okowa, his vice, all received copies of the letter.

Christopher Green, the Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, also received a copy of the letter. According to punch report.

Content created and supplied by: Sulaimann (via 50minds

News )

