Why Wike may not perform like El-rufai as FCT minister- Ali M. Ali

Former deputy President, Nigerian Guild of Editors, Ali M. Ali has claimed the current minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike may not perform like one of his predecessors, Nasir El-rufai. Speaking on Television Continental (TVC), Ali M. Ali said unlike Wike, El-rufai could carry out some of his threats to demolish structures in the FCT because as at the time he was a minister, he had not betrayed any inclination towards partisan politics.

He said, “I think Wike in a way being a politician may end up finding himself in a catch-22 situation. In the sense that he may as an individual have the capacity to do that, but he will soon realise that Abuja is not his state, Rivers State. There are so many interests at play and because he is a politician unlike El-rufai. El-rufai at the time he was FCT minister, he literally became a one man demolition squad. Unlike Wike, El-rufai had the training and he had the will, and he was unencumbered by political considerations. El-rufai like we all know is a Quantity Surveyor. At the time he became minister, he had not betrayed any inclination towards partisan politics. So he was not burdened by political considerations.”

(From 2:15)

RealMedia (

)