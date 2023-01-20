This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why Wike, Makinde And Ortom May Not Support Atiku’s Candidacy Ahead Of the 2023 Election

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, former Vice President and leading opposition presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar is trying to woo Governors Rivers, Nyesom Wike, and Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde, and Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom and other PDP governors popularly known as G-5 governors to reconsider their positions and endorse his candidacy which proves abortive.

There are two reasons why G5 leaders, including Seyi Makinde, Nyesom Wike, and Samuel Ortom, are not backing Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the major opposition party ahead of the February presidential election.

1. According to the Nigerian Tribune, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State did not attend the presidential campaign of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ibadan.

Political observers believe that Governor Makinde had no valid reason for not attending the presidential meeting of his party in his state and his absence confirmed his decision not to support the candidacy of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. Senator Iyorchia Ayu still oversees the affairs of the party.

2. According to the Nation, the governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom said that he, Governor Wike, and other disgruntled governors will not support Atiku’s candidacy or campaign for the presidency until party stakeholders and power brokers meet the 5-G governors’ demands completely. He pointed out that no effort by the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the major opposition party, has successfully resolved the issues raised by the G-5 Governors and cannot rely on calm and quiet measures, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

