Why we won’t join issues with Wike over ‘cash cow’ label — NDDC

Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, says Nyesom Wike’s labelling of the commission as a cash cow for syphoning set funds into private pockets is a criticism that challenges it to improve on meeting its objectives and not to join issues with the former Rivers State governor.

Vanguard report that, Managing Director of NDDC, Samuel Ogbuku, was responding in Port Harcourt to the Wike outburst, even as High Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, National Coordinator, South-South Elders Forum, maintained that Wike had no moral justification to judge NDDC.

“We will not join issues with former governor Nyesom Wike,” Ogbuku stated. Particularly in the field of urban modernization, he has done well for the residents of Rivers State.

Vanguard report that, Instead, his remarks have inspired us to constructively rewrite the history of the NDDC.

“For the past six months, NDDC has been working to provide a solid foundation so that we can keep moving forward in the correct direction.

“We are putting a corporate governance mechanism in place that will allow the Commission to operate in conformity with international best practises.

“Once a corporate governance framework is in place, it is impossible to overcome. The methods and procedures must therefore be applied to you.

“That changes everything for us. We need to set up a system because we wish to manage ourselves Internally”.

