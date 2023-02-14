Why We Won’t Be Holding Our Planned Campaign Rally In Rivers State—PDP

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council announced the cancellation of a planned campaign rally for its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Port Harcourt, citing concerns for the safety of the attendees.

The Chairman of the PDP PCC in Rivers State, Senator Lee Maeba, explained that the decision was made due to several attacks on PDP members and Atiku’s supporters over the past few months in the state. Maeba also claimed that the Rivers State Government had closed the businesses of prominent PDP members who supported Atiku’s election bid.

Maeba cited incidents such as the shooting of Rhino Owhohaire, a member of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Council, and the arrest of 31 members of the Atiku Support Group on trumped-up charges.

The cancellation of the rally was a result of constructive engagement between the state Campaign Council, the National Presidential Campaign Council, the candidate, and the party, who agreed that no loss of human life could be tolerated before, during, or after the rally. Governor Nyesom Wike had previously given approval for the use of the Adokiye Amesiamaka Stadium for the rally, but later cancelled it, citing concerns that the PDP and APC would hold a joint rally and cause trouble.

The PDP accused the governor of unleashing violence through the use of Government House police and other hoodlums, which made the peaceful use of the facility impossible.

