‘Why We Suspended Voting In 141 Polling Units In Yenogoa, Bayelsa State’ – Yakubu Mahmood

The Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu has reacted after a large number in Yenogoa at the capital city of Bayelsa state has stormed the street over disenfranchisement by INEC officials. Professor Mahmood speaking on the situation calmed down the aroused tension. 

He clarified that the INEC does not intend to disenfranchise any Nigeria. He revealed that the apprehension among the Nysc corps forced them to suspend the election in 141 polling units in the state. He promised that election will continue in Yenogoa tomorrow morning unfailingly. 

He said, ”We have a situation in Bayelsa state, particularly in the capital city, Yenogoa. Where there is four wards: Ward 4, 6, 8, and 14 that involves 141 polling units. The voting process was disrupted. 

We remobilized security and the situation called for us to proceed. But we have to suspend the election because the Youth corps members express some apprehension about going back. We met with the security personnel and we decided that voting in this 141 polling units where the materials are actually intact will take place tomorrow morning.”

