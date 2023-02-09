Why we support Atiku over Obi, Tinubu- Yoruba Elders

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A socio-cultural group of Yoruba leaders called the Yoruba Elders’ Union (YEU) has expressed its support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

The group came to the decision to support Atiku following a meeting on Tuesday.

While speaking about the development, the presidential of YEU, Prof. Muhammad Omolaja, explained the reason behind their resolve

According to him, “In terms of the experience at the presidency level, the Yoruba leaders found that only Alhaji Abubakar Atiku has it among the candidates having served as the Vice President for eight years, and therefore, it will be easier for him to take off upon his election than for a new person who will have to spend about 6 months or more to study the situation in the office before taking off.

“The challenges in Nigeria now would not allow that to ameliorate the prevailing suffering of the Nigerian masses. As regards acceptability, the Yoruba leaders also agreed that H. E. Abubakar Atiku is the most widely accepted across the six geopolitical zones of the country.”

He submitted that Atiku is miles ahead of the other presidential candidates in terms of competence, experience and medical fitness.

Source: Legit Nigeria

