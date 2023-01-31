Why we stopped pro-Tinubu rally – Niger police

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A pro-Tinubu protest was suppressed in the state’s Borgu Local Government Area, according to the Niger State Police Command.

Wasiu Abiodun, the state command’s public relations officer, told our correspondent on the phone on Tuesday that the command learned there would be issues and dealt with them before they became serious. According to the PUNCH.

He stated that it was a preventative step taken to avoid a security breach in the neighborhood.

“As a preventative precaution in response to information about a potential security breach at the site, the police took control of the location of the planned gathering.

As a result, Abiodun continued, “we had to take the necessary steps to prevent any potential attack or hijack by suspected miscreants to cause mayhem and breach of the peace in the community.”

The purpose of the “Grand Lockdown” demonstration was to promote Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, and Kashim Shettima, Tinubu’s running partner.

Usman Shehu, a supporter of Tinubu and Shettima, said: “The demonstration was scheduled to take place at the Borgu Township Stadium at 11am on Tuesday, but when supporters arrived, they discovered that the police had seized control of the location and its surroundings.

“We had previously finalized our plans for all the rally’s requirements. Everything needed to hold the rally had been completed, including the sound checks and decorations. Only to find out this morning when we arrived early that the police had blocked off the location and advised us to leave because the rally wouldn’t take place.

