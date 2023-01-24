Why We Sacked Najaatu Mohammed From The All Progressives Congress (APC) PCC- Tinubu Aide

Mahmud Jega, one of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s (APC) media aides, issued a press statement in the early hours of today in which he provided an explanation for why Hajiya Naja’atu Mohammed was fired from the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

According to Mahmud Jega, “the primary reason we fired Hajiya Naja’atu Mohammed is because she was incompetent, argumentative, and exposed as a mole planted in our successful effort to leak vital material to our desperate opponents.”

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was incorrectly characterized as unwell in the press release’s material because Hajiya Naja’atu Mohammed lacked a medical record to back up her assertions.

I should also remind everyone that Hajiya Naja’atu Mohammed formerly served as the PCC’s Director of Civil Society Organizations for the ruling party.

The public was exhorted by Tinubu’s adviser to disregard Naja’atu Mohammed’s antics and focus on the next presidential election, which is only a few weeks away.

