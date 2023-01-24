NEWS

Why We Sacked Najaatu Mohammed From The All Progressives Congress (APC) PCC- Tinubu Aide

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 5 hours ago
0 347 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why We Sacked Najaatu Mohammed From The All Progressives Congress (APC) PCC- Tinubu Aide

Mahmud Jega, one of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s (APC) media aides, issued a press statement in the early hours of today in which he provided an explanation for why Hajiya Naja’atu Mohammed was fired from the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

According to Mahmud Jega, “the primary reason we fired Hajiya Naja’atu Mohammed is because she was incompetent, argumentative, and exposed as a mole planted in our successful effort to leak vital material to our desperate opponents.”

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was incorrectly characterized as unwell in the press release’s material because Hajiya Naja’atu Mohammed lacked a medical record to back up her assertions.

I should also remind everyone that Hajiya Naja’atu Mohammed formerly served as the PCC’s Director of Civil Society Organizations for the ruling party.

The public was exhorted by Tinubu’s adviser to disregard Naja’atu Mohammed’s antics and focus on the next presidential election, which is only a few weeks away.

Content created and supplied by: Abubakar360 (via 50minds
News )

#Sacked #Najaatu #Mohammed #Progressives #Congress #APC #PCC #Tinubu #AideWhy We Sacked Najaatu Mohammed From The All Progressives Congress (APC) PCC- Tinubu Aide Publish on 2023-01-24 11:29:10



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 5 hours ago
0 347 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

If Peter Obi Could Not Empower His Son To Buy A Car, Will He Be Able To Empower You – Adam Oshiomole

10 mins ago

Video: JUST IN: See What Police Did To Inspector Dressing Students In Public

14 mins ago

Katsina: Reactions Trail Photos From Peter Obi Campaign In Katsina State

15 mins ago

Atiku’s Mega Rally At The Stephen Keshi Stadium Pulls Mammoth Crowd

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button