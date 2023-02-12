NEWS

Why We Refused To Live In Anambra Government House When Peter Obi Was Governor – Margaret Obi

Margaret Obi, Peter Obi’s wife, has spoken out about the family’s departure from the Anambra government home during her husband’s tenure as governor.

As a result of her husband’s dismissal and subsequent reinstatement as governor of Anambra, Mrs. Obi said in a video posted to YouTube by Aisha Yesufu that she and her family had decided to relocate from the official residence to a private residence.

In her words: “Eventually, though, he was forced out of office, only to be returned after appealing his removal in court. A short time later — to sum up, when we were in government, we did not live in the government house because I said, “They have removed you twice, let us live in our own house,” — they said they would do an election, and he said he wouldn’t contest in the election but instead would go to court to look for what was called “term interpretation.”

That’s why I’m going into detail. This is so you may witness his dedication to governing fairly and effectively. Peter Obi was reinstated as Governor of Anambra State after the Supreme Court of Nigeria declared that an elected official’s term of office begins on the date he or she takes the oath of office.”

