Why We Picked Tinubu Over Our Son in the Presidential Race -Ndigbo in Lagos Leader, Jude Idimogu

Jude Idimogu, the deputy chairman of the Ndigbo in Lagos State, has revealed details about the group’s decision to support Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, despite the fact that their kinsman is one of the major contenders in the presidential race. Jude addressed the topic on TVC News while in the company of Joe Igbokwe and other Igbos.

In response to the topic, Jude said, “Igbos in Lagos State are in support of Tinubu’s presidential candidacy and Governor Sanwo-Olu’s reelection bid.” Kindly dismiss the rumors. We know that one of our sons is on the ballot, but we are in Lagos State, and it has been good to us. Igbo people have a proverb that advises us to protect where we live. We are doing well here, and that is why we will always support Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu.

He added, “We are here to assure Lagosians and the APC that we will do our best to deliver Tinubu’s victory on election day.”

You can watch the interview here.

Content created and supplied by: Adegori22 (via 50minds

News )

