Why We Make Remarks About Labour Party — Hear from Hakeem Baba-Ahmed on What We Really Mean.

The spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has recently dismissed claims that the Forum has decided not to support the candidacy of Peter Obi in the upcoming Nigerian elections.

In an interview with Channels TV, Baba-Ahmed clarified that when the Northern Elders make remarks about the Labour Party, it’s not because of any dislike for the party, but rather a recognition of the reality of the Nigerian political landscape.

Peter Obi is facing a difficult task in his campaign to become Nigeria’s next President, as he is up against two massive parties with significant resources and support in many parts of the country.

The Labour Party does not have the same number of candidates for State Assembly, Federal House of Representatives, Senators, and Governors as the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In this context, the Northern Elders are simply acknowledging the reality of the situation and trying to offer their opinion on the most likely outcome.

It is not a personal attack on the Labour Party, as Baba-Ahmed has clarified. The Northern Elders are simply trying to provide an honest assessment of the situation, without any bias or prejudice.

The upcoming Nigerian elections will be a critical moment in the country’s history, and it is critical that all voices are heard and respected. The comments made by the Northern Elders Forum are an influential part of the political discourse and should not be dismissed as an attack on the Labour Party.

Rather, it is an honest assessment of the situation in light of the current reality of Nigerian politics.

https://youtu.be/-VZlwPLFYlk

