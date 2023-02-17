Why we insist on Southeast Zoning For Presidency – Afenifere

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, on Thursday described their insistence that power must return to the South and especially the Southeast, as a clear appeal to justice, comprehensive and respect the treaty of long-term national commitment.

The group, which said its stance on the 2023 presidential election, has been informed by the fact that other regions in southern Nigeria, have taken over the presidency.

Afenifere’s position was reaffirmed by the group’s former Secretary General, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee of the 2014 National Conference, Senator Femi Okunrounmu, in a statement titled “Request for declaration Southeastern Falls of the President of Nigeria”.

“The Government of Goodluck Jonathan established the National Conference in 2014 to which I was honored to be appointed Chairman of the Advisory Committee of the President and Delegates,” he said.

“The 2014 CONFAB resolutions have since become a new testament to our national political commitment.

One of the conference’s fundamental benefits, rooted in earlier conferences under Abacha and Obasanjo, was the rotation of the presidential office between north and south and between the six constituent geopolitical regions.

“While the military imposed 1999 Constitution, has made itself not amenable in its fundamental essence, the rotational principle has become the binding convention which can only be breached at the health of the federation.”

On the rotational presidency, Okunrounmu specifically, said the South West and South-South had taken their turns through Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, respectively.

He said, “Thus, those who defiantly run their mouths against Ayo Adebanjo, Leader of Afenifere, for expressing in the strongest terms that denying the South East its legitimate turn may sound the death knell of the federation are only being hypocritical or in the uneasy foreboding of losing unmerited privileges in the Nigeria contraption,”

“Let it be said that no democratic argument based on flawed Nigerian demographic statistics will convince a Northerner to succeed Buhari, nor will a peaceful Fulani/Yoruba power rotation through the 2023 election take place. Those who gleefully share the nation’s resources on the basis of federal character cannot hypocritically seek to abandon the principle in access to Nigeria’s Presidency without dire consequences for the country’s continued corporate existence.”

“The endorsement of a Nigerian president of South East origin and Peter Obi’s candidacy by well meaning groups and leaders across the federation is premised on the understanding that there lies the path to justice, peace and survival of the federation. It is a task that must be completed.

