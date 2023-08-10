Why we have the graveyard silence is because people are waiting to hear the outcome of PEPT–Igho Akeregha

Igho Akeregha, a member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, has commented on the prevailing hush in Nigeria, attributing it to the anticipation surrounding the verdict of the presidential election petition tribunal. This moment of quietude, he asserted, has its roots in the collective pause for the tribunal’s outcome.

During an appearance on the Kakaaki program on AIT, Akeregha voiced his thoughts, responding to a statement made by El Zakzaky the previous day. The cleric had cautioned the President about becoming a pawn in France’s maneuvers against Niger Republic. Akeregha’s commentary came as he engaged in an interview, where he shared his perspective.

Within this exchange, Akeregha criticized the diversionary nature of the discourse surrounding the possibility of conflict with Niger. He noted that the national assembly had emphatically advocated against pursuing a path of war. Akeregha offered his interpretation that there was no external pressure propelling Tinubu towards war; instead, he believed that Tinubu was invested in promoting this diversionary approach.

Akeregha further contended that engaging in hostilities with Niger would yield no benefits, emphasizing the shared fraternity between the two nations. He pointed out that the Nigeriens had taken control of their destiny, and even within Nigeria itself, people were undergoing hardships. He questioned whether the apparent lack of action was due to a failure of the Nigerian populace to rise up.

He said, “The graveyard silence we are experiencing in Nigeria today, people are waiting for the outcome of the presidential election petition tribunal. They want to see what the outcome will be. So, nobody should. I don’t even want to debate about Niger again”.

The crux of Akeregha’s statement remained centered on the notion that the current atmosphere of quiet in Nigeria was linked to the anticipation of the presidential election petition tribunal’s verdict. He stressed that this was the primary reason for the hushed atmosphere, urging against engaging in further debates concerning Niger.

