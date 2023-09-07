Why We Have An Increase In Suicidal Rate Today – Bishop Oyedepo Reveals

Bishop David Oyedepo, the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide spoke to his members on, “Understanding How God Leads 1” at September 2023 Week of Spiritual Emphasis Service Day 1.

According to him, “We must understand it is God’s backing that makes front liners in the race of life. I have said it before that there is no great man anywhere, it is the backing of the Great God that makes an ordinary man or woman look great. When you check the back of any truly great man or woman, you find the Almighty behind the scenes. It is not of him that willeth nor of him that runneth, it is God that showeth mercy.” Romans 9:16.

He further said, “God led Abraham to the realm of recreational greatness step by step. He called him forth in Chapter 12, He became an emperor in Chapter 14. He was blessed to the end of his time. We are part of that seed in heaven’s agenda because if anyone be in Christ, he is Abraham’s seed and heirs according to the promise. Having this background, knowing the importance of being led.”

He then revealed why we have an increase in suicidal rate today. He said, “The reason why we have an increase in suicidal rate today is that people just go everywhere they see and they keep meeting bricks and stones everywhere they turn. What is life worth because they will not allow Him to lead them? They just inform Him of where they are going, they don’t ask Him if it is His plan or not. “Lord, I am on my way to Ghana.” Well done! If you don’t commit your ways to Him, He can’t be committed to leading you.

