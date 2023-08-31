Why We Hardly React To Everything Wike Says Is Because He Loves Drama, Everybody Knows That – Bwala

Former Spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala has come out to say that the reason the People’s Democratic Party are silent and hasn’t acted after Wike’s actions is because the party doesn’t want to be drawn to the former Rivers state governor’s drama.

According to Daniel Bwala who appeared in an interview on Channels television tonight, the party will act in due course and when they do, Wike will not only be suspended, but possibly expelled.

In his own words as seen on Channels television tonight…

“Why we hardly react generally to everything Wike says is because he loves drama, everybody knows that and what he is saying about nobody dearing to suspend him, believe me the quietness of the party is not weakness. For anybody listening tonight and also seeing what Wike is doing, the party is not weak. The party knows what it’s doing and at the appropriate time, Wike will not only be suspended but he will also be expelled. Take that to the bank.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 42:28

AnnSports (

)