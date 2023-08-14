Why we don’t sponsor female politicians — UN Women

Beatrice Eyong, United Nations, UN, Women Country Representative for Nigeria and ECOWAS, has explained why the body cannot financially sponsor female politicians.

Eyong said that the UN Women does not sponsor female political candidates due to policy restrictions existing in various counties and also that some funders say Nigeria has a lot of money.

Vanguard report that, Eyong spoke in Lagos at a workshop organised by the UN Women and the government of Canada in partnership with the Women Advocates Research & Documentation Centre, WARDC.

She spoke in response to a request made to the UN Women and nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) by Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, a member of the House of Representatives and former chairperson of the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora.

Vanguard report that, Akande – Sadipe had urged the UN Women and NGOs to take into consideration sponsoring the campaigns of women political candidates as a means of aiding them in overcoming the rising difficulty of finance while delivering a keynote presentation.

“I have always supported this as well, even when I was living in New York; money should be given to candidates directly,” Eyong remarked.

“However, there is an issue with the regulations governing political financing.

“Occasionally, some nations may permit it while others may not. International organisations cannot directly support political campaigns in some nations.

“Another thing I must state is that when we are raising money, funders tell us that Nigeria has enough of resources and does not require assistance.

