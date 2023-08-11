Why we didn’t buy Army trucks from Innoson – Alex Otti

Nedu Ekeke, the Deputy Chief of Staff to Abia Governor Alex Otti has explained why the state purchased military vehicles from outside the country and not from Innoson vehicle.

The Nation report that, Otti came under attack on social media after he launched tion Crush security outfit in Abia as part of the state government’s efforts to tackle insecurity.

Social media critics especially ‘Obidients’ didn’t take it in good faith as they accused Otti of not patronising Innoson vehicles which are homemade vehicles.

One of the critic wrote “Dear Governor @alexottiofr, Nigerians demand an explanation for why we jettisoned Innoson & other Nigerian car manufacturers to procure Toyota Hilux for the Police”.

What changed since we applauded you for employing this deluxe parade-grade Innoson vehicle as your maiden vehicle?

However, in response, Ekeke stated a series of tweets on Thursday that Innoson did not have any such trucks in store at the time the trucks were required in the state for quick military operations.

The Nation report that, He stated: “We have reviewed the social media remarks regarding the Toyota Hilux vehicles the Abia State government purchased for a special security operation known as tion Crush.

“The administration understands the need to purchase locally created goods better than anyone else. And for this reason, we had bought more than 50 automobiles from the Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing company as soon as we took office. There are currently 20 unfulfilled orders.

Some commissioners, he pointed out, don’t even have official automobiles, and the governor’s official car hasn’t even been delivered because he still drives his personal vehicle while he’s still in office.

The military service commanders in Abia required trucks for the quick launch of the special operation, but regrettably, Innoson did not have any such vehicles in store.

The government was unable to postpone the operation because it valued the lives and property of all Abian citizens.The state’s instability must be promptly reduced if we are to achieve our primary goal. Due to time constraints, we had to settle for what was close at hand.

“This does not rule out the possibility of making additional purchases from Innoson or any other local brand.

“We welcome sincere criticism like the one we have received in the last two days. We will constantly pay attention and react. And we’ll still answer even if we disagree with your viewpoint.

