Why We Collapsed The Labour Party Structure Into APC In The South-West – Banji Omotosho Reveals

With less than one week left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, former Labour party chairman in the South West region, Banji Omotosho has disclosed to reporters why they have to collapse the Labour party structure into the All Progressive Congress.

It would be recalled that there are eighteen candidates that are seeking for the position of the president of Nigeria.

Speaking to Africab Independent Television, Banji Omotosho said the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Tinubu is their son in Yoruba land and that is why they have no option than to back him to win the election.

Hear him “Asiwaju Tinubu Is our son in Yoruba land and in this regard, from our personal evolutionis throughout the whole South-West that is why we collapse the Labour party today through Adeyeye.”

