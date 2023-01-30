NEWS

Why We Can’t Sack President Buhari — Federal High Court Reveals

A Federal High Court in Abuja has on Monday dismissed the suit by a former presidential candidate of Hope Democratic Party, Chief Ambrose Owuru, against the election of the President, Major General Muhammadu buhari(retd.), in the 2019 presidential election.

The suit seeking buhari’s was dismissed by Justice Inyang Ekwo on three grounds.

One of the grounds was that the suit constituted a gross abuse of court process, statute barred and was an affront to the supremacy of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The judge also held that the suit was baseless and frivolous.

Their game plan will not work. They want to sack him and inaugurate Atiku who’s the 1st runner up,so there won’t be need for presidential elections until Atiku finishes his tenure.

What was the need of attempting to remove him when his tenure is almost over ? Or you wanted to strike his name out of the book of Nigeria executive presidents.

They stop this distractions please, let’s face the coming election INEC release people’s PVC new Nigeria is possible.

Let those petitioners continue to waste their time until BOLA TINUBU take over from buhari on 29th of May, 2023.

Source: Punch Newspaper

Publish on 2023-01-30 14:47:09



