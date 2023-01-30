This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why We Can’t Sack President buhari — Federal High Court Reveals

A Federal High Court in Abuja has on Monday dismissed the suit by a former presidential candidate of Hope Democratic Party, Chief Ambrose Owuru, against the election of the President, Major General Muhammadu buhari(retd.), in the 2019 presidential election.

The suit seeking buhari’s was dismissed by Justice Inyang Ekwo on three grounds.

One of the grounds was that the suit constituted a gross abuse of court process, statute barred and was an affront to the supremacy of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The judge also held that the suit was baseless and frivolous.

Source: Punch Newspaper

