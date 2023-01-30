Why we cannot speak on the Osun Election Tribunal’s decision—INEC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stated that discussing the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal’s decision to overturn governor Ademola Adeleke’s victory at the July 16, 2022 governorship elections would be detrimental.

According to Leadership, Adegboyega Oyetola, the candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), had petitioned for Adeleke, the candidate for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to win on two grounds: over-voting and certificate forgery.

The tribunal agreed that there was evidence of overvoting in the gubernatorial election on July 16, despite noting that the APC’s claim of overvoting was incomplete.

“Adegboyega Oyetola scored 314 and 931 after deducting invalid votes due to overvoting, while Governor Ademola Adeleke scored 290 and 666,” the Tribunal ruled.

It also ruled that Adeleke has the academic credentials necessary to run for governor of Osun.

However, when Leadership contacted Barr, the national commissioner and chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, INEC, yesterday for a response to the verdict, Festus Okoye stated that the judicial procedure needs to be allowed to complete its work.

Overvoting at the polls and the ease with which politicians could compromise Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines prompted LEADERSHIP inquiries.

“The judicial process must be allowed to run its full course,” Okoye stated while speaking with leadership.

“In election petition proceedings, the Court of First Instance is the governorship election tribunal. In this case, the party that was wronged has said that they want to appeal the judgment. Predicting the appeal’s outcome will be detrimental.

He went on to say that it would be safer to wait for the appeal’s outcome.

