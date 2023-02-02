This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why we cancelled approved venue for Atiku’s rally- Wike

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has explained that his government stopped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council from using the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium to campaign for its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to safeguard the facility from vandalism.

The Governor spoke at the kick-off of the Rivers PDP campaign for Degema Local Government Area that held at Agri Field in Degema town on Thursday.

Wike referred to the assertion that the Rivers government opposed the PDP Presidential Campaign Council holding a campaign in the State as false, noting that the government had previously given the party permission to use the stadium for free. According to The Nation.

Don’t say we prevented them from holding a rally; we didn’t, he said. They applied to me, therefore I gave them access to the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium. They returned and started talking to an opposition faction; as you are aware, the opposition has never organized a protest without violence.

I said that I couldn’t make light of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium. We won’t let it happen because we are so intelligent. Has anyone ever made us give them before? Don’t you think we gave them to them? They paid money, right? Check out the location. They must be content since they realize they can never fill that stadium, therefore I know they are. Instead of thanking God for concealing our disgrace, they should say:

He announced that one of the tactics the PDP in the State used to mobilize voters unit by unit was one that would make it difficult for security forces to rig the general election in 2023.

The governor insisted that after mobilization, the electorate would take part in the upcoming election.

