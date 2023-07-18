Why We Barred Omisore From Joining NWC Meeting – APC Chieftain Reveals

A member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC), has opened up on the reason the former national secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore was stopped from joining the NWC meeting.

According to The Punch, an NWC member, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said the former secretary was stopped from partaking in the meeting because he no longer had any business in the secretariat.

The source said, “I am not making excuses for him. But if I were him, I wouldn’t have bothered turning up at the secretariat instead of allowing it to get to this level. Unlike the chairman, who was given a ‘dignified exit’ in the sense that he didn’t bother to show up for the meeting.”

Recalls that Omisore had breezed into the national secretariat and made a futile attempt to join the NWC members midway through their session.

He was, however, humiliated and stopped from joining the meeting.

The senator, who arrived at about 11.20 am, was barred from entering the conference hall where the meeting was being held.

He was said to have entered his office to pick some things before storming out of the party headquarters.

This comes after the Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Abubakar Kyari, took over the meeting following the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

However, speaking with reporters, Omisore said he left the secretariat as soon as he came in when he met the absence of the former party’s national chairman, at the meeting.

