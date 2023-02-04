Why was Ngige a Min of Labour having a dialogue with ASUU when we have Min of Education-Cletus Obun

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Cletus Obun, a chieftain of the party, has criticised the Minister of Education, Dr Chris Ngige, for allegedly trying to undermine the chances of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the upcoming elections, amid the ongoing public outcry that has greeted recent allegations that some individuals within the Buhari administration are working against Tinubu’s success.

Cletus Obun, a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, accused the former governor of Anambra of purposefully inciting the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to extend its strike action to turn Nigerians against the ruling party’s presidential candidate, during an interview on AIT “Democracy Today” on Thursday.

We can’t seem to keep paying the price and playing the ostrich, so today I’m going to be straight with you and offer you an example. Let me ask: Why was the Labour Minister leading the discussions when there was an issue in the education sector? Given that everyone in this country is aware that there is a Minister of Education, was that part of his responsibility? Why did someone else enter the fray, take control of the conversation, and make themselves headmaster? Why did they then make things worse? ASUU continues extending the strike for each statement made by him (Ngige).

Don’t forget about the people who will be casting votes. the youngsters. You kept the young people in the student category who will be voting, who make up 45% of the electorate, at home. Both their parents and their professors will cast ballots. He riled up these individuals against the party. Furthermore, he is not actively campaigning today nor has he publicly declared his support for the party’s presidential candidate. Yet he continues to serve in the same government. When asked who his presidential candidate is during an interview on the same TV channel, Ngige responded that he doesn’t have any. Will we play the ostrich on that then? We cannot keep letting others profit from our sweat. In addition to casting our votes in 2015, we canvassed for votes and are still doing so now.

