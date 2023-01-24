This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why Voters Should Listen Carefully To What Atiku & Tinubu Are Saying About Each other – Prof Ibrahim

Amid ongoing squabbles between the camps of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), renowned Professor of Political Science, Jibrin Ibrahim has come out to explain why he believes such a situation is important for the voters in the country.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘Prime Time’ with Charles Aniagolu a few hours ago, Prof Ibrahim, who is a Senior Member at the Centre for Democracy and Development, explained why Nigerians should not just see the allegations and counter-allegations between Atiku and Tinubu as mere political mudslinging but rather, use the situation as an opportunity to make informed decisions on the kind of leaders they want to govern the country beyond 2023.

“Maybe because I have never been in government, so I have never understood how the mechanism of corruption works in real life. But I am finding that these men are saying to each other quite educative. I am beginning to understand the mechanisms that being used by those in government to loot our national resources while ensuring that these corrupt practices do not show in their CVs, in their companies, and in their personal bank account.

I am learning that this issue of drugs and criminality is not alien to those who have exercised power in this country in the past. What this tells me is that we as voters should listen very carefully to what these two people are saying about each other. It’s clear to me from what they’re saying that they know themselves very well. That each has amassed facts about the other and that this is the moment they can spill the beans. In this case, what is happening right now is political education for us, the ordinary voters. They are showing us that this is what the other person has been doing, and then when the other person explains that it’s not only me, the other person has also been doing the same thing, then we begin to have a list of people who, frankly speaking, should be nowhere near power. Because if these allegations are true, I’m not saying they are, then it means that there is room for concern about the kind of people that should be allowed to exercise power in this country.”

