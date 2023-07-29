Why US, France And ECOWAS Should Not Use Military Force In Niger Coup – Shehu Sani Reveals

Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the coup staged by some military officers in the Republic of Niger. As you may already know, military officers in the Sahel country overthrow the democratically elected president, Mohammed Bazoum, and ceased power.

In a message on his Twitter page, he revealed why external powers should not use the military in their attempt to protect the democracy of the nation.

According to him, if powers like France, US, or ECOWAS use their military might on the country, it might descend into civil war.

“I condemn the Niger Coup in its entirety, but France, US or ECOWAS, should not attempt to use military force in anyway. The country can melt into a Sudan like civil war if force is used,” he warned.

It might interest you to know that the coup has drawn international condemnation with France, the country’s former colonial leader, has refused to recognise the new military leaders. ECOWAS have also called on the military to release Mohammed Bazoum, and restore him as the legitimate leader of the country.

