Why Tinubu Will Win Despite Buhari’s Refusal To Obey Supreme Court Ruling On Naira Policy- Orji Kalu

With less than 5 days to what many political observers predict will be the most hotly contested presidential elections in Nigeria’s democratic history, Abia Lawmaker and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has come out to give a reason why he is confident that his party’s flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will emerge victorious despite the refusal by President Muhammadu Buhari to obey the Supreme Court order for old 500 and 1000 notes to be put back into circulation.

Speaking during an interview on CHANNELS TV’s ‘2023 Verdict’ on Monday, Kalu insisted that Tinubu will win the elections because the Supreme Court has set aside the CBN naira redesign policy and moves are being made to get the President to obey the ruling.

He went on to argue that the APC has remained united as a party despite Buhari’s stance on the ban on old naira notes.

“There is nothing going on at our party. The unity in the APC remains intact. We are only talking about the President’s partial obedience to the Supreme Court judgment. There is no problem with our party. Those governors are in bed with our president who has done so well for the country. Only where we are having internal wrangling is for him to obey the Supreme Court judgment. For me, the judiciary is the finality of the law and if I am in the position of the president, I will obey the judgment.

The policy won’t affect our candidate’s chances because Tinubu is Tinubu. And whoever made the policy is what he is. The policy does not affect anything because the Supreme Court has already ruled. I and the party’s national chairman are on the same page on this issue. If I were the president I would obey the law. Other than that, there are no wranglings, we are larger in number, and Tinubu will win the election.”

