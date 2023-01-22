Why Tinubu Should Welcome Nnamani, Ohakim To APC – Adamu Garba

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman Adamu Garba called on party standard-bearer Bola Tinubu to welcome former Enugu and Imo governors Chimaroke Nnamani and Ikedi Ohakim to the party ahead of the presidential election.

Garba made the allegation after the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) suspended him and other party members for alleged anti-party activities. The former president said that Nnamani and Ohakimuru were “eternal gentlemen and true political gladiators” and should be welcomed by the ruling party and work for Tinubu’s victory. In a tweet from his Twitter account on Saturday, Garba said two of his PDP supporters are true Igbos with outstanding political careers and structures.

“We should warmly welcome eternal gentlemen and true political gladiators Chimaroke Namani and Ikedi Ohakim to our batified team. These are real Ndigbos with successful political careers and structures.

