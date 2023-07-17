NEWS

Why Tinubu should support the Southeast to produce the next APC national chairman- Osita Chidoka

Following the resignation of the national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, a former minister of ation and Chieftain of the PDP, Osita Chidoka has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to support the Southeast to produce the next national chairman of the APC.

In a lengthy message on his Twitter handle, Osita Chidoka urged the APC to prioritise national unity in the appointment of the next national chairman.

He said five out of the six geopolitical zones are currently occupying five out of the six top positions, which he listed as follows:

President                                 SW

Vice President                        NE

Senate President                   SS

Speaker                                    NW

Secretary to Government     NC

Party Chairman                       ?

Speaking further, he said, “As a Nigerian, patriot, student of our national history, and proponent of intentional national rebirth, I recommend that the APC zone the National Chairmanship to the South East, to ensure inclusive representation.”

“Mr. President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the time to rise above petty politics and renew the idea of Nigeria is now. A South East National Chairman for the APC would be a step in the right direction.”

