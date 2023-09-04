Why Tinubu should not be blamed for Nigerian’s economic hardship – Sanusi Lamido

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has vowed never to claim that Tinubu is to blame for the country’s current problems.

On May 29, 2023, Muhammadu Buhari was succeeded by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC). As the administration approaches its 100th day, many Nigerians around the nation have praised and denounced his leadership.

Former Emir of Kano Sanusi Lamido Sanusi was quoted by Daily Trust paper as saying, “The last eight years, Nigeria led a false life, the government borrowed from within and without.” The Central Bank was lent around N30 trillion. The nation’s income during the last several years was insufficient to pay down its debt. Debt service was more than 100%. The government borrowed money to pay off debt. This is not how a nation can develop. There will come a day when borrowing will be prohibited. There won’t be enough left over to pay bills either.

“Those writing, requesting that we speak on the current state of the nation; this is not the appropriate time for me to speak,” he said. It was comparable to a motorist on the road who drove carelessly despite receiving good advice warning him of a crater up ahead. What would you say after the automobile has into the hole?

The former governor of the Nigerian central bank said, “Back then, people didn’t want to listen to us. Only now will we tell them to wait. I’ll never claim that Tinubu brought Nigeria’s problems on itself.

