Why Tinubu Is Right For Telling His Supporters That Power Is Not Served On A Platter – Dele Farotimi

As the race for the office of the Commander-in-Chief continues to gather steam across Nigeria’s landscape ahead of the 2023 general elections, renowned political activist, and legal practitioner, Dele Farotimi has come out to explain why he concurs a seemingly controversial statement made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu some months ago.

Speaking during an interview on PLUS TV a few hours ago, Farotimi, who is a member of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, argued that the determination being exhibited by Nigerians to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) despite obstacles placed before them by certain forces, was a testament to the fact that Tinubu was being truthful when he told his supporters that power is something that must be grabbed because it is not served on a platter.

He said; “Some people have been given the job to depress the voters’ expectations. It is their job to ensure that you are despondent to the point of believing that the vote will not matter and that the system has already assured a negative outcome regardless of what we do. But I’ll remind you of something. I think it was the same Tinubu in the leaked video, who was explaining to his band of ‘whatever’, that “power is not served a la carte, it must be grabbed”. But the man was telling the truth.

Indeed, power is not given a la carte. Those who desire change understand that they must stay the course. Sometimes, they have to die first before they go to battle. Die to all of your fears, die to the threatened consequences, and die to the inconveniences. That is how you go into battle to win. You die to your fears. It’s not like you are not aware of them, but you still chose to die to them all the same.”

