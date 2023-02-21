Why Tinubu Is Not The VP Of Nigeria Today Is The Same Reason He Cannot Be President – Baba Ahmed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has said that the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not work in Nigeria because of the ethnoreligious complexities of the country. He said this during an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday night.

He said that when Muhammadu Buhari emerged as the APC presidential candidate for the 2015 election, Tinubu could not be picked as the running mate because they were avoiding the issue of same-faith ticket. He said that the reason Tinubu is not Nigeria’s Vice President today is the same reason he will not emerge as President of the country.

He said – “Why today Tinubu is not the Vice President of Nigeria is the same reason he cannot be President. What couldn’t happen in 2015 when the then candidate, Buhari, asked for any nomination whatsoever from Tinubu, because that configuration has passed, it can no longer work. Muslim-Muslim cannot work anymore.”

He said that God did not make mistakes by putting all of us in one country despite our religious and ethnic differences.

