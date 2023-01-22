This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why Tinubu Ignored Calls For APC To Cede Its Presidential Ticket To Southeast -Niyi Akinsiju

As Nigeria continues her onward march to the much-anticipated 2023 general elections, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Niyi Akinsiju has come out to explain why his party’s flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ignored calls to back a candidate of Igbo stock within the APC for the sake of justice and equity.

While speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘News Night’ a few hours ago, Akinsiju, who is a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, explained that despite calls for Tinubu to back a candidate from the Southeast to emerge after the Southwest has enjoyed a combined 16 years of the president and vice presidential positions, the foundation upon which the ruling party was built wouldn’t have made such a move possible.

Going further, he also pointed out that the lack of commitment from the Southeast governors further made it difficult for Tinubu and other southwest stakeholders to push for the emergence of an Igbo candidate within the ruling party.

He said; “The APC was configured on, I think, about four pivots. These are the northwest, northeast, north-central, and southwest. Those are the four major zonal power-base of the APC. And of cause, the first in that rotation is this current president, Muhammadu buhari, who is from the northwest. And then there was this agitation from the south led by the southwest but driven by the southeast.

All Southeastern governors rose at that time to say this thing must come to the south at that time and all southwestern governors put a voice to it either at the level of the chairman of the Governors Forum or at the level of the APC Governors Forum. But at the end of the day, every member of the south-south and south-east forum abandoned that advocacy. So, if you abandoned the advocacy, what do you expect? As of today, where are the members of the Southeast Governors Forum? Where do they belong to?”

You can watch Niyi Akinsiju’s remarks on ARISE TV below:

SOURCE: YouTube.

Content created and supplied by: FranklySpeaking123 (via 50minds

News )

#Tinubu #Calls #APC #Cede #Presidential #Ticket #Southeast #Niyi #AkinsijuWhy Tinubu Ignored Calls For APC To Cede Its Presidential Ticket To Southeast -Niyi Akinsiju Publish on 2023-01-22 23:13:46