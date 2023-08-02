Why Tinubu Had Suspicions About My Loyalty When I Was His Deputy” -Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele

Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Koforola Bucknor-Akerele, recently discussed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s suspicions about her loyalty during his tenure as Lagos State Governor.

Speaking on Trust TV, Mrs. Bucknor-Akerele addressed whether Afenifere or NADECO had concerns about her loyalty due to her connection to her husband, who is from the northern part of Nigeria. She clarified that there were never any suspicions about her loyalty to Afenifere or NADECO. Instead, she revealed that it was Tinubu who raised the issue, accusing her of providing information to someone in the Directorate of Military Intelligence (DMI) and having links with them. However, upon further investigation, it was discovered that the accusations were baseless, as the person she was accused of providing information to had left the SSS before the time of NADECO. Mrs. Bucknor-Akerele affirmed that the leaders of Afenifere had complete trust in her, and she remains an active member of Afenifere to this day.

Source: Trust Television

