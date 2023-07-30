Why Tinubu had suspicions about my loyalty when I was his deputy- Koforola Bucknor-Akerele

A former deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Koforola Bucknor-Akerele has revealed why her former boss, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had suspicions about her loyalty when Tinubu was Lagos State Governor.

Mrs Bucknor-Akerele revealed this while answering a question on whether Afenifere or NADECO ever had suspicions about her loyalty because of her links to her husband who is a northerner.

Speaking on Trust TV, She said, “There was never any suspicions about my loyalty to Afenifere or to NADECO. In fact, the first time I heard of it, it was Tinubu who brought it up and stated that I was giving information to somebody in the Directorate of Military Intelligence (DMI) and that I have links with them. In fact, I called my chief details because I was still in office then. And said, I understand they said I was giving information to such and such a person and that I was also giving information to somebody in the SSS, and I named the person. And my chief details said to me but that person had left the SSS before the time of NADECO. So it was obviously a false assumption and certainly, the leaders of Afenifere had no doubt about me, and I’m still very very much in Afenifere till today.”

(From 36:43)

