Why Tinubu Cried Out Over Naira Redesign Policy Of CBN – Fashola

The minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola has applauded the public outcry by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu over the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Minister argued that Tinubu was quick to speak out against the policy since it was hurting Nigerians because he has the interests of the oppressed at heart.

In a Monday interview with Channels Television, Fashola referred to Tinubu as a “activist” for sounding the warning so soon.

According to Fashola, other people only began speaking out against the idea after Tinubu had finished.

According to Vanguard, during his campaign in Abeokuta, Ogun State on January 25, Tinubu said that some saboteurs in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration were seeking to utilize the naira swap policy and the fuel shortage to harm his prospects of winning the election.

Speaking about the naira redesign policy, Fashola also demanded a review of it on Monday, claiming it has caused tremendous misery to Nigerians and that it is obvious the strategy is not having the desired effect.

Public employees, especially those in charge of those policies, have a duty to reflect on their actions and ask themselves, “Did we want to inflict this pain? If the policy is not functioning, you may need to make adjustments and reflect on your decision-making, he added.

When I realized that my policies were having unintended consequences, I had to change course as a public servant both in the past and in the present.

“These rules are not yet producing the desired effects, and they are causing great inconvenience for many individuals.

Because of this, even though his party is in power, our candidate was the first to speak out about it. This is in keeping with Asiwaju Tinubu’s reputation as an activist, a champion for the underdogs, and a fighter for the underdogs.

The others now have voices when he finished speaking. “Don’t extend it,” one of them said. He says they shouldn’t prolong the misery, but what does he gain by doing so?

“Because it is obviously having unintended repercussions. Pain and inconvenience are among the unforeseen outcomes.

Recall that the CBN originally planned to phase out the use of the old naira notes by January 31; however, that date was recently extended to February 10.

Many Nigerians are experiencing economic hardship as a result of the dearth of the new notes, and protests have broken out in several regions of the nation.

